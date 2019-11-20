IT board recommends ban on WhatsApp, YouTube in government offices

The PTI-led federal government of Pakistan is planning to impose a complete ban on the use of social media by the government employees during the working hours.

In a briefing to a standing committee of the National Assembly, the board also advised that a separate authority be set up to combat the spread of fake news across the country.

The officials further said that e-offices will be established at every ministry, which will be interconnected. “Any official information would be shared on the server after prior approval of the federal authorities,” they said.