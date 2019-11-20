PM himself agreed for ‘someone’ to travel abroad: CJP Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s foreign travel on medical grounds, said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself agreed for ‘someone’ to travel abroad, so it should not be said that the judiciary was the sole authority in the matter.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, the CJP said that no one can question the credibility of the institution and allegations of “siding with the powerful” are false and unfounded.