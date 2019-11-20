In positive economic development, Pakistan textile exports register growth

Textile group exports from the country during the first four months (July-October) of the current financial year increased by 4.1% as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, textile sector exports witnessed about 7.44% growth in the month of October, as against the exports of the same month of last year, according to the latest data of advance releases on foreign trade statistics, released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

During the period from July-October, 2019-20, textile products worth over $4.586 billion were exported as against the exports of $4.406 billion of the same period last year, showing an increase of 4.1 percent.

On month on month basis, the textile products of over $1.214 billion were exported in the month of October, as compared to the exports of $1.130 billion of same month last year.

During the period under review, exports of ready made garments grew by 12 percent, knitwear 9.49 percent, bed wear 5.72 percent, towels 0.80 percent, art, silk and synthetic textile increased by 9.46 percent respectively, it added.

Meanwhile the exports of raw cotton from the country during the period under review increased by 0.78 per cent, cotton carded or combed 100 per cent and yarn other than cotton yarn grew by 21.24 per cent respectively, the data revealed.