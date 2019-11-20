Meghan Markle named as world’s most influential fashion icon

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been in the news for more than just her royal status. Starting her reign in the hearts of the public as soon as she got married to the beloved Prince Harry, it seems like Meghan has since made her mark as being more than a talented actor (she starred in Suits and Castle) and his lady-love, emerging as the most influential dresser in the world in Lyst’s Year in Fashion report.

A global fashion search engine, Lyst led an extensive research in fashion data for the year gone by, and according to it’s thorough analysis, found that Meghan was responsible for the highest spikes in fashion-related searches, sales, coverage, and social media mentions in 2019. “Meghan Markle was the most powerful dresser of 2019 and her outfits sparked, on average, a 216% increase in searches for similar pieces,” reported Lyst.

The complete report also listed down specific instances when she cast the biggest influence on the world’s fashion choices, from chic dresses to classic accessories. “After she wore five different shirt dresses on the Royal Tour of South Africa, searches for the category grew 45% over a month,” stated Lyst’s fact sheet. “Her Club Monaco dress sold out in less than 24 hours, following a 570% spike in searches and wearing a J Crew skirt saw a 102% increase in searches for the brand,” it continued.