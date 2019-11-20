The 103rd Birth anniversary of veteran literary scholar and poet Ahmad Shah Awan commonly known as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was observed Today (Nov 20). He was born on November 20, 1916 in the village Anga ,Khushab District.

He published collections of his best-known work include poetry volumes Jalal-o-Jamal, Shola-i-Gul and Disht-i-Wafa, and short story collections Chopaal, Sannata, and Kapaas ka Phool, Bagolay, Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab, Anchal, Ghar se Ghartak.

He died at the age of 89 on 10th July 2006 in Lahore.