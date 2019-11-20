Naval Chief visits Britain, discuss cooperation between two Naval Forces

Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi held talks with his British counterpart and other naval officials during his official visit to Britain.

According to spokesperson Navy, the two sides discussed matters pertaining to expanding cooperation between the naval forces of Pakistan and Britian. Admiral Zafar Mahmood was warmly received at Naval Command Headquarters and was presented with guard of honor.

The Naval chief was also conferred with Royal Naval College Medal. Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbassi also attended a conference and visited National Maritime Information Center there.