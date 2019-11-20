Court adjourns hearing of PTI foreign funding case

A bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday (Nov 20) adjourned hearing of a petition filed by the PTI against the ECP decision on the party’s foreign funding audit, till the first week of December. As the court resumed hearing, the junior lawyer pleaded to the court to defer the hearing for a brief period as his senior lawyer was in the Supreme Court for hearing of a case.

Earlier on November 7, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the high court to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.

The PTI had requested the court to restrain the scrutiny committee formed by the election commission from probing the party’s foreign funding. On October 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rejected petitions filed by the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking secrecy in the scrutiny of the foreign funding case against the party.

In November 2014, the foreign funding case was first filed by the PTI’s former central vice president Akbar S Babar, who had alleged corruption and other illegalities in the party’s funding. Since start of the case, the PTI has repeatedly challenged the ECP’s jurisdiction to scrutinise the PTI accounts and challenged the PTI membership of the petitioner Akbar S Babar.

The ECP and subsequently the Islamabad High Court (IHC) passed more than one judgments validating the ECP jurisdiction and the PTI membership of the petitioner. The last PTI writ petition in the IHC challenging formation of the ECP scrutiny committee to audit PTI foreign funding and the PTI membership of Babar was dismissed by a single IHC bench on July 24.