Former PM Gilani leaves for Cambodia despite being on ECL

MULTAN: Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani left for Cambodia on Monday night after the Ministry of Interior removed his name from the Exit Control List.

According to family sources, Mr. Gilani who is on the ECL in the Trade Development Authority scandal was officially invited by the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen to attend the Asia Pacific Summit 2019.

The ministry has taken the stance that Gillani is allowed to travel abroad for one time only. The former prime minister has been allowed to travel abroad for 15 days.

Mr. Gilani took a Thai Airline flight from Lahore airport. His son MPA Syed Ali Haider Gillani is accompanying him.

Nearly 2,000 people including 800 delegates from 48 countries will attend the conference. Many prominent world leaders scheduled to address the conference.