Universal Children’s Day and Pakistan

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day and is celebrated on 20 November each year to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

Speaking on the World Children’s Day Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the prime responsibility of state and its institutions, besides the parents themselves, was to provide children with better health and education facilities. The majority of Pakistani children lacked many facilities due to injustice, inequality, and poverty, he added.

“We, as a nation, need to make efforts on extraordinary levels to give our future generations justice, fair-play, equality and peace,” Bilawal said, adding that children were the most precious assets of the human race.

Bilawal pointed out that it was his mother and the former prime minister, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, who started the polio vaccination for children in Pakistan although the polio vaccine was invented 40 years ago.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres in his message on the day said around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all. Let’s build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. For every child, every right.

In his message World Children’s Day, President Dr Arif Alvi said the government is taking effective steps to ensure the provision of equal rights to children.

He said children are the future of our nation and their training and protection will be ensured at all costs.

In a press release issued here on the occasion of World Children’s Day, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said there have been impressive gains for children over the past three decades, as more and more are living longer, better and healthier lives. However, the odds continue to be stacked against the poorest and most vulnerable.

“In addition to the persistent challenges of health, nutrition and education, children today have to contend with new threats like climate change, online abuse and cyberbullying. Only with innovation, new technologies, political will and increased resources will we help translate the vision of the Convention on the Rights of the Child into a reality for all children everywhere,” it added.

In Pakistan, UNICEF and the Ministry of Human Rights are pushing children’s agenda forward through a legislative review of the child rights legislation at the federal and provincial levels, and a host of other initiatives.

“As one of the countries that ratified the CRC within a year of its adaption, Pakistan has made significant strides to prioritize children’s issues. However, a lot more needs to be done,” UNICEF country Representative, Aida Girma said.

“Poverty and social norms are impediments that continue to hold our children back. These must be overcome through collective and accelerated efforts to ensure that all children get equal and all rights everywhere in Pakistan.”

The objective of the legislative review is to assess the compliance of existing laws with CRC and the 2016 recommendations of the Committee on the Rights of the Child to Pakistan. The process has helped identify gaps and recommend actions in view of accelerating the realization of child rights across the country.