Rehbar committee to end blocking highways

The members of the opposition’s Rehbar committee announced to open all highways across the country and scheduled an all-parties conference (APC) to send the government home.

On Tuesday, a meeting was called at Durrani’s home, where all the 9 opposition parties representative participated after which the announcement was made by Akram Khan Durrani, who is leading the group of the political parties.

Talking to media, Durrani claimed due to hurdles faced by the public we decided to call off, but our struggle against the government will remain on, we would hold meetings on district levels to put pressure on the already scrambling government.

“ The continues price hike has constrained people to come out”, he said.

He urged, there is no need to go for plan ‘D’, our new strategy is enough to put the government on his knees.

He also reiterated their demand for new elections without the army meddling, and before all: the pack up of the current government.

Meanwhile, the date of APC will be decided once Maulana Fazlur Rehman sit with the leaders of political parties. He said.

The “Azadi March” led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman endorsed from Karachi on 27 October and peacefully ended on 13 November, after the weather turned out freezing in Islamabad. Then plan ‘B’ came into play of blocking all the major roads across the country, which now mingled with plan ‘C’ of holding opposition meetings on the district levels.