Bilawal warns Sindh ministersto improve performance

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said the poor performance of Sindh ministers is damaging his political struggle.

The PPP chief visited the Sindh Assembly and chaired two separate meetings. On the occasion, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah gave a briefing on the performance of the provincial cabinet. The PPP chief met ministers, special assistants, advisors and assembly members who submitted their performance reports to him. He reviewed the performance of the provincial ministers and asked why the development schemes pending since long had not been completed so far. In response, the ministers complained of non-cooperation by the bureaucracy.

Bilawal regretted that the poor performance of the ministers is destroying his political struggle. He directed that the achievements of the Sindh government should be highlighted to the people, adding that contacts with the people must be increased.

Bilawal said the Sindh government should bring more schemes on the basis of public-private partnership. He also directed to start various development projects during the meeting. He told the chief minister to launch ‘Waste-to-Energy Project’ in Karachi as soon as possible, while also directing to make RO plants in Mithi and Islamkot functional.