DG ISI calls on PM in Islamabad to discuss national security matters

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General (DG) Lt Gen Faiz Hammed called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM office on Tuesday.

The meeting comes a day after Pakistan Army’s chief spokesperson refuted claims of an alleged divide between the country’s civilian and military leadership, reiterating that both sides were on the same page.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting of spy chief and PM Imran.

The meeting held after the meeting of the federal cabinet under the chair of PM Imran Khan.

While no details from today’s meeting were officially released, it comes after a day after — amid speculation that the civil-military relationship is under strain at the moment — the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) chief said the government and the army are “on the same page” and meetings between the prime minister and army chief are necessary for the country’s progress.