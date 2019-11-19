Govt’s days are numbered, Fazl threatens govt

BANNU: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said on Tuesday declared that the government’s days are numbered and that the JUI-F’s drive had successfully mobilised masses to remove the ruling regime.

Addressing the participants of a sit-in at Bannu, the JUI-F chief strongly criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government and said that the rulers were either incapable or they were working under an agenda of destroying the country through crippling its economy.

Speaking to the participants of his party’s Azadi March, the JUI-F chief said that his party and the people cannot endure this government’s policies so either PM Imran Khan should resign from his post within two days or he will announce a future strategy.

Fazal-ur-Rehman said that the incumbent government has left the people of occupied Kashmir in the lurch, adding that he and his party are with people of Kashmir in their fight for independence and right to self-determination.

This government has come to power through a process of selection and not through an election. It has failed to serve its people and has been the worst nightmare for Pakistan. If they are allowed to carry on with their misadventures and failed policies, the country will be thrown back into the dark ages. We will not let that happen. We will throw them off the power. This gathering has risen up as the voice of the people against this failed government,” said Maulana Fazlur Rehman.