BJP politician removed from international summit for heckling during Suri’s speech on Iok

Web Desk

Security at the Asia Pacific Summit, 2019 escorted out Indian politician Vijay Jolly after he angrily tried to interrupt the speech by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Tuesday.

Suri was speaking about Kashmiris’ right to self-determination at the summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia when an enraged Jolly — a leader of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got up from his seat and walked in front of the hall saying, “I want to protest.”

The deputy speaker, in his speech, said: “I want to direct your attention towards the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir. Almost 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred and thousands are missing.

“More than 11,000 women have been raped. More than 8,000 unmarked graves have been found  affected by Indian atrocities.”

