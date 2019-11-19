University professors accused of making meth in university lab, ‘Breaking Bad’ style

ARKADELPHIA: Two Henderson State University professors chemistry professors in Arkansas are accused of making methamphetamine in a lab at their school.

The Clark County sheriff’s office says Henderson State University professors Terry David Bateman and Bradley Allen Rowland were arrested Friday on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and using drug paraphernalia.

It all began with an “undetermined chemical odor” reported at the university’s science center on October 8 in the small town of Arkadelphia, according to Tina Hall, the university’s communications director.

The charges facing the professors carry sentences of up to 40 years, for making meth, and up to 20 years for use of drug paraphernalia.