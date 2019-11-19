Verdict reserved on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court has reserved its verdict over the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal petition in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case, on Tuesday.During the hearing, the government prosecutor informed the court that the prosecution has no objection over the acquittal of Imran Khan. Replying to the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it was a political case with no consequences. Government lawyer Chaudhry Shafqaat did not object to the acquittal of the premier in the case.“We have no objection if Imran Khan is acquitted in the case,” Shafqaat said, adding: “These cases are made on a political basis. Nothing will come of these cases, only the court’s time will be wasted.” Awan presented arguments in favour of the application and said that terrorism provisions could not be added for a speech made during the dharna or for opposing Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).The court while hearing the arguments of both respondents reserved the verdict upon plea seeking acquittal of Prime Minister Imran Khan that will be announced on December 5. In September 2018, PM Imran had directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) legal team to file acquittal pleas in cases registered against party leaders related to attacks on Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House in 2014.