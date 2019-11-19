Verdict reserved on plea seeking acquittal of PM Imran in PTV attack case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court has reserved its verdict over the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s acquittal petition in the Pakistan Television (PTV) and Parliament House attack case, on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the government prosecutor informed the court that the prosecution has no objection over the acquittal of Imran Khan. Replying to the question of the judge whether the prosecution will oppose the application for acquittal, the prosecutor said it was a political case with no consequences.