Usman Buzdar is working well, says Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the speculation about chief minister Buzadar replacement is as wrong as it happened to be in the past.

Talking to media in Multan, he argued that the news about in-house changes is just chaos created by some people and I believe that these people won’t be going to stop in the future also.

He further maintained, “There was also hearsay that people of southern Punjab are not satisfied with Budar’s performance. But in reality, it is not. And how can it be?” He said that Buzdar is going to initiate a number of developmental projects in Multan in the coming days. He further insisted, “We haven’t come across any off news about him. If his performance is not good, how could the members of the provincial assembly are working happily under his supervision? It is that his (Buzdar) performance is up to the mark,” he added.

It is noteworthy to share, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf scored six seats in the national assembly in general election from Multan, but till today even a single project has not been accomplished. A two ways-road at Multan was being allocated 5 Arab rupees on the request of Shah Mahmood which is one of the major projects, but it has not been started yet.

Meanwhile, answering a question about Nawaz’s travel he said that the cabinet allowed him to shift abroad on the humanitarian basis. The other tenet of this case was legislative. The government claimed to submit a surety bond to Sharif family and the court asked to submit an undertaking of assurance Shahbaz has given.