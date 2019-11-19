Iran gearing up for another revolution?

As protests surge in Iraq and Lebanon, the Iranian regime also has to deal with its own protest movement. Since late 2017, there have been hundreds of protests in Iran per month about such issues as deteriorating economic conditions, environmental degradation, and political grievances.

Weeks of mass demonstrations have engulfed Lebanon and Iraq, two countries where Iran wields significant influence. On October 29, 2019, for example, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned following massive protests. In Iraq, violent demonstrations erupted as protesters complained about poor economic conditions, the government’s failure to deliver adequate public services, and Iran’s influence in the country.

Notably, Iran imposed an almost complete nationwide internet blackout on Sunday, making one of its most draconian attempts to cut off Iranians from each other and the rest of the world as widespread anti-government unrest roiled the streets of Tehran and other cities for a third day.

The death toll for the three days of protests rose to at least 12; hundreds were injured; and more than 1,000 people have been arrested.

Video from Iran. The cameraman is saying that government forces are shooting directly at the people from above, killing two. The video shows protestors who seem to be attacking a government building.

City: Karaj

City: Karaj

Date: Nov 18th, 2019

Furthermore, newly released political prisoner, labor activist Sepideh Qolian chanted during the protest, “Prison and threats do not frighten us anymore” and the crowds cheer her on. Reports indicate that she was arrested again last night.

SW province of Al #Ahwaz, #Iran Newly released political prisoner, labor activist Sepideh Qolian, in #IranProtests.

SW province of Al #Ahwaz, #Iran Newly released political prisoner, labor activist Sepideh Qolian, in #IranProtests.

She cries out,"Prison and threats do not frighten us anymore" and the crowds cheer her on. Reports indicate that she was arrested again today

In another incident, a lady stood on the bridge and addressed the crowd while she put off her head scarf as a protest against Supreme leader’s conservative and strict policies.