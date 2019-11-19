Nawaz Sharif’s actions not to affect accountability process: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar Tuesday made it clear that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was sent abroad only on humanitarian grounds but this action would never affect the accountability process.

Talking to a private news channel, he prayed for early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif so that he could return back to the country and face the law.

The government has not interfered in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) affairs and taking decisions according to the courts but no corrupt element would escape from the accountability process, he added.

“We have no personal war with Nawaz Sharif and it was not a defeat of anyone”, he added.

He said the opposition should not exploit the situation for political gains.

Shahzad Akbar said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government did not register a single case against the opposition leaders, adding, all these were pending and registered in past government tenures.

The special Assistant further highlighted that PML-N should look back to their statements when Pervez Musharraf was seeking the same permission for treatment abroad.

He said PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed should recall the time when his own leaders were criticizing the former president when he asked for treatment abroad and now criticizing the PTI government despite that it has allowed Nawaz Sharif to leave the country.

He said every patient in the hospital should be treated in a similar manner. Shahzad Akbar said violation of undertaking given by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif to Lahore High Court would be a criminal offense.

He further said the verdict of the court would be discussed in the cabinet meeting today in length.

Shahzad Akbar further said Imran Khan’s government is pursuing the mission of national development and prosperity while various actions for the relief of masses are on the cards.