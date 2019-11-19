SC stops government from selling PSM property | Daily Times

The Supreme Court has stopped the federal government from sale of property of Pakistan Steel Mills.

A two-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Gulzar Ahmad took up the case pertaining to payment of provident fund to employees of Pakistan Steel Mills for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, court has dismissed the petition of federal government against the order of freezing accounts of ministry of industries and production following its withdrawal by the latter.

Notably, Government Counsel took the plea that funds are not available for the payment of provident funds and we are selling the property in order to pay the salaries of employees.

Court has remarked that land of PSM is the possession of general public and cannot be sold.

Moreover, Justice Gulzar while expressing displeasure over the performance of Steel Mills observed mill has been destroyed in order to fill their own pockets; production of Mill has become zero.

As to why we should not take notice of the matter.

Justice further remarked, “Pakistan Steel Mill was a big institution”, hundreds Steel Mills were run due to PSM”.

Justice observed, “Vehicles, Trucks and Rockets were manufactured in the steel mills but it is regretful that it has been annihilated”.