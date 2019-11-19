Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday strongly condemned a retired Indian Army general’s remarks encouraging rape of Kashmiri women which he made in a television program.

Awan, in a series of tweets, said it showed a fascist and immoral mindset – an irrefutable proof of Nazi approach of the Modi government.

She said that Indian Army personnel have become activists of Bharatiya Janata Party and the world community should strongly react against these mentally sick people who have been committing serious crimes against humanity.

Further, she said that such statements belie the Modi government’s claims that normalcy had returned to Indian occupied Kashmir.

Firdous Ashiq Awan applauded the valiant women of Kashmir who have faced Indian atrocities with courage and steadfastness.

Their sacrifices and sufferings in struggle for freedom could not be forgotten, she added.

Maj Gen (R) SP Sinha, a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, has drawn strong criticism for calling for the rape and killing of women in occupied Kashmir by the Indian security forces.