PML-N demands fresh general election in 2020

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal Monday said that his party wants fresh elections in 2020 as, according to him, it is the only way forward in face of the worsening economic situation in the country.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee, the former minister suggested that national dialogue be held for a ‘free and fair general elections’ next year. He said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in consultation with all political parties, should devise a fool-proof mechanism to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

The PML-N leader said his party has decided to strengthen the ongoing protest drive against the government, adding that the party’s parliamentary committee also discussed measures to extend the impacts of the anti-government drive being run by the opposition parties. “The government has completely failed to deliver,” he added.

Talking about southern Punjab, he alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government deceived the people of the region. “PML-N will again raise its voice over the issue in the National Assembly,” he said, adding that the PML-N will also raise the issue of Hazara province in the assembly.

Ahsan Iqbal said the committee discussed in detail the challenges facing the nation, including inflation, poverty, joblessness and ‘governance breakdown’ in Punjab. The infrastructure and all departments in Punjab have been ruined, he alleged.

Talking about the health of Nawaz Sharif, he said the former prime minister will leave the country on Tuesday (today) for treatment abroad. He said Nawaz Sharif should have left the country 15 days ago but the government created unnecessary hurdles in his travel which could have proved dangerous for his life. He criticised the ministers for issuing statements against a ‘very ill person’.

The Rehbar Committee in its next meeting will talk about the future course of action as every party has its own ‘Plan-B’ and ‘Plan-C’, he said to a question.

The PML-N leader said his party has also decided to launch a membership drive across country. Meanwhile, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said ‘incompetent’ Prime Minister Imran Khan is inaugurating Hazara Motorway Phase II in Havelian which was gifted by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan. “Why PM Imran is inaugurating the project of a person whom he calls a thief,” she asked, adding that he is politicising the health of a person who had initiated this project.

The PML-N spokesperson said Imran Khan, like the whole country, should have prayed for Nawaz Sharif, who gave the plan of Hazara Motorway to Pakistan. “Being jealous of Sharifs has made you mentally ill,” she said, addressing the prime minister.