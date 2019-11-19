Imran Khan doing ‘selected’ politics for 20 years: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been doing “selected politics” for the past 20 years

Tweeting in Urdu written in the Roman script, he said: “Neither am I a liberal, nor a corrupt or a hypocrite. I am a progressive and an ideologue. I have been in politics for the last year.”

His tweet came in the wake of the prime minister’s speech at the inauguration ceremony of Havelian-Mansehra section of Hazara Motorway where he took a jibe at the young PPP leader.

PM Imran said that PPP chairman shocked the remarkable scientists like Einstein with his theory. He was quoted as saying, “When it rains, water pours down. When it rains more, more water pours down.” He asserted that Bilawal Bhutto claims to be a liberal but he was liberally corrupt. Bilawal took to Twitter and expressed that he was neither a liberal nor corrupt and hypocrite. “I am a visionary and progressionist who has been in politics for more than a year,” he said, adding that PM Imran was a 70-year-old elder who had been exercising ‘selected’ politics for more than 20 years.

The PPP chairman said if the prime minister had any identity then it was “[taking] U-turn, hypocrisy and puppet”. “Na liberal hoon, Na corrupt hoon aur Na hi munafiq. Main taraki-pasand aur nazriyati hoon. Aik saal say siyasat main hoon. Tum 70 saal kay burhay ho, 20 saal say selected siyasat kartay aa rahay ho. Agar Imran ki koi pehchaan hai – tau woh U-turn hai, munafiqat hai, katputli hai,” Bilawal tweeted in Urdu.

Earlier, on November 16, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the PPP chairman contradicted martyred Benazir Bhutto’s philosophy by hinting at re-election next year.