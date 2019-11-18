RSS outlets in UK pitched against the Labour Party & Kashmiris Part-I

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the right-wing, Hindu nationalist party of India has activated its outlets in the United Kingdom to influence the 12 December 2019 General Election. The major ferocious outlet Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) has engineered a broad community campaign against Labour Party. In their letter of 14 October addressed to the Labour Leader Mr. Jeremy Corbyn, 119 UK based temples, community groups and other organizations have expressed their serious concern on Labour Party’s expressed stand on Kashmir.

The ideology of Hindutva, to “strengthen” the Hindu community in India and all over the world, Britain in particular has taken a sinister dig at the Labour Party for expressing its unease at the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. The joint letter has warned the Labour Party, that it is not happy with its “emergency motion on Kashmir” and does not appreciate the criticism of Indian actions of 5 August 2019 in Kashmir.

The letter warns the Labour Party, that the 119 temples, community groups and other organizations are in the process of “consulting with members and community colleagues to reconsider the level and nature of engagement with Labour Party representatives going forward in the light of the strident position your Party and you have taken”. It means that Indian diaspora would be campaigning to unseat at least 50 Labour MPs in retaliation of “the emergency motion on Kashmir passed at this year’s Labour Party conference”.

Temporarily the Hindutva outlets have unnerved labour Party by serving this direct threat and attempting to black mail the labour Party, during a very crucial time of General Election

Indian Hindu groups have defied every sense of justice and trashed all the values of British society in their misrepresent of the situation in Kashmir. They have endorsed the Indian actions of 5 August 2019 in Kashmir and paragraph five of the letter states, “We are particularly dismayed by the virulent reaction by the Labour Party to the removal of an outdated, temporary provision that was hindering development of the Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir, development for people of all regions, of all genders, of all ethnicities progress, human rights and values which we would have expected the Labour Party to stand for”.

One can imagine the intensity of hatred of Indian diaspora living in Britain, towards the aggressed, occupied and imprisoned men, women, children, elderly and sick of the disputed State of Jammu and Kashmir (IOK).

They would not like to be reminded of the two United Nations reports on the human rights situation in Kashmir, demand by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to send an International Independent Commission to Indian Occupied Kashmir (and Azad Kashmir) to check the veracity of the allegations of human rights abuses, testimonies heard by British Parliament, European Parliament and US Congress from Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris alike on the plight of people of Kashmir.

These 119 Hindu Groups based in Britain have dispensed with their humaneness – lock, stock and barrel. Instead of expressing a remorse on the atrocities and war crimes and crimes against peace being committed by 900000 Indian soldiers, in particular from 5 August 2019, the joint letter states, “The emergency motion passed at the recent labour Party Conference is not acceptable to us as it seeks to interfere in the internal matters of and between third countries and is drafted in a one-sided and divisive manner. To quote one of your own shadow cabinet members, the motion is ‘ill-informed and partisan’ “.

Temporarily the Hindutva outlets have unnerved labour Party by serving this direct threat and attempting to black mail the labour Party, during a very crucial time of General Election. Indian diaspora (majority Hindu groups) have succeeded to force a half apology from Mr. Ian Lavery, chairman of the Labour Party in his letter of 11 November 2019. Labour Party needs support and guidance on the merits of Kashmir case. Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora have the numbers and the abilities to help the Labour Party.

Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights (in consultation with Kashmiri and Pakistani diaspora) has taken exception to this misrepresentation by the Hindutva groups and has taken up the matter with Labour Party, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and Electoral Commission of Great Britain.

JKCHR has responded to this collective mischief by the 119 Indian groups. It has said “We thank the Labour party for addressing Kashmir correctly at its conference. It states, “The “emergency motion on Kashmir’ stands to dignify the history of the Party as an internationalist party, that has continued to ‘promote and protect’ human rights, all over the world and more so as retained in paragraph 4 and 5 of the telegram by Labour Leader and Prime Minister Clement Attlee to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Liaquat Ali Khan on 22 November 1947, proposing that Kashmir should be taken to the International Court of Justice”.

The author is President of London based Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights – NGO in Special Consultative Status with the United Nations