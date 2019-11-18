Sir: Apropos to medical experts, heavy school bags lead to damage to the spine and muscles and create negative impact on a child’s cognitive and learning capabilities. However, some international researchers have suggested that the weight of school bags should be as low as 10pc of a child’s body weight.

Instead of carrying heavy school bags, their daily homework is also a huge burden on the child. Our education system is lagging behind the world around 50 years. We are still toeing 50-years-old education methods.

In Pakistan, every child has to lean four different languages that are; his mother language, Urdu language, English language and Arabic. Just imagine what we are doing to our children. Computer, Pakistan Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biology and Geography he start learning since class two. If we want to improve our education system, reduce weight and size of school-bags and after 8th class, child should study only selective subjects ie science or arts or languages etc.

FAIZA FAZAL

Kech