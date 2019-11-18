Sheikh Rashid admitted to hospital due to chest pain

RAWALPINDI: Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has been admitted to Karachi’s Holy Family hospital as he suffers chest pain here on Monday.

The minister was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital after he complained of chest pain following an address at a ceremony in Rawalpindi.

The doctors said Sheikh Rashid is suffering from high blood pressure and sugar levels which caused pain in his chest. He was moved to Holy Family Hospital afterwards and subsequently to his home.

When contacted Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafique confirmed that due to chest pain during a function at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Postgraduate College, minister Sheikh Rashid was brought to Holy Family Hospital where his electrocardiogram (ECG) was carried out and later, shifted to RIC for further tests on doctors advice.