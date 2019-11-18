LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal on Monday announced that his party wants fresh elections in 2020 as “it is the only way forward in face of the stagnating economy”.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary committee in Lahore, the PML-N leader suggested that national dialogue be held for a free and fair election next year.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan, in consultation with all political parties, should devise a foolproof mechanism to ensure free and fair elections in the country.