IHC suspends notification of Abrar ul Haq’s PRCS chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended a notification issued last week of the appointment of Abrar ul Haq as the chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), on Monday.

The court was hearing a petition on Monday morning filed by the outgoing Saeed Elahi who was an acting chairman of PRCS before his removal.

The IHC adjourned the hearing till November 29 after issuing notices to Establishment Division, Haq and other parties in the case.

The court also issued a stay order, baring the PTI leader from assuming charge as PRCS chairman.

Citing 10-A of the rule book, the court questioned the removal of chairman from AGP Khan.

“The government’s executive branch has the authority to remove the chairman any time,” the attorney general responded.

Justice Minallah said he will issue notices in the case and resume hearing it next week. Haq’s chairpersonship has been suspended in the meantime.

President Arif Alvi last week gave approval of Abrar-ul-Haq’s appointment as head of PRCS which is widely known asa Hilal Ahmar.