Asad Umar appointed as Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives in fresh cabinet shake-up

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) led the federal government has decided to get back Asad Umar in the cabinet as Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives on Monday.

Firdous said as part of an expansion in the cabinet, Khusro Bakhtiar, who was until now serving as the minister for planning and development, will be made the federal minister for petroleum.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the former Finance Minister and the Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance Asad Umar has been appointed ass the Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives.

وفاقی کابینہ میں توسیع اور ردوبدل۔اسد عمر منصوبہ بندی اور سپیشل انییشٹو جبکہ خسرو بختیار کو پیٹرولیم کا وفاقی وزیر بنانے کا فیصلہ۔اس ضمن میں جلد نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کردیا جائے گا۔ — Firdous Ashiq Awan (@Dr_FirdousPTI) November 18, 2019

Prime Minister Imran had in October hinted at some changes in the federal cabinet after some leaders, during a meeting of the PTI parliamentary party, complained about “non-cooperation” of some ministers in addressing people’s grievances.