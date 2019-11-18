Italy plans to invest 40m euros in collaboration with PPAF

ISLAMABAD: Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Stefano Pontecorvo on Sunday said that the Italian government planned on investing 40 million euros in Pakistan for the development of youth across the country.

Italian Ambassador Stefano Pontecovero at the closing ceremony of poverty reduction training sessions conducted by the PPAF in collaboration with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation in Pakistan (IADCP) and Luiss Business School.

The Ambassador shared his thoughts at the closing ceremony of the first week long PPR training sessions conducted by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund in collaboration with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and Luiss Business School. These trainings were especially conducted for communities based in Baluchistan, KPK and FATA with the aim to uplift their socio economic conditions.