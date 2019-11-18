Iran condemns US show of support for ‘rioters’

TEHRAN: Iran has slammed a US show of support for “rioters,” after violent protests sparked by a decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing in the sanctions-hit country.

The foreign ministry said that it was reacting to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo´s “expression of support… for a group of rioters in some cities of Iran and condemned such support and interventionist remarks”.

Major roads have been blocked, banks torched and public buildings attacked in the nationwide unrest that has left at least two dead – a civilian and a policeman.

Protests erupted in Iran on Friday, hours after it was announced the price of petrol would rise to 15,000 rials a litre (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 litres and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.