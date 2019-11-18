Shooting at a backyard party kills four, wounds six in Fresno, California

When fire and police crews arrived, they found “three people down” and several suffering gunshot wounds, according to Reid. Officers immediately began CPR on the victims, Reid said.

“Luckily, most of the women and children were inside,” he said.

Some of the survivors initially listed in critical condition were now in stable condition, according to police.

No suspect information or suspect vehicle descriptions are available, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said at an earlier briefing.

Police are going door to door seeking surveillance footage and witnesses to gain information on the suspect, according to Dooley.

Reid said there was no history of calls for service at the home where the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. More to come.