Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 18, 2019


Successful training launch of Shaheen-1 ballistic missile by Pakistan Army

Web Desk

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-1 ballistic missile, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise “aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command”.

The Shaheen -1 is classified as a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, with a range of 650 kilometers. The missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

“Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” ISPR stated.

As per the military’s media wing, the Shaheen-I missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometers.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface to a surface ballistic missile.

Submit a Comment