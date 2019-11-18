Successful training launch of Shaheen-1 ballistic missile by Pakistan Army

Pakistan on Monday conducted a successful training launch of the Shaheen-1 ballistic missile, said a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to a press release issued by the ISPR, the launch was conducted as part of a training exercise “aimed at testing the operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command”.

Pakistan successfully conducted training launch of SSBM

Shaheen-1 capable of delivering all types of warheads upto range of 650 KMs. Launch was aimed at testing operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC) ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence. pic.twitter.com/xXynslmjLt — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) November 18, 2019

The Shaheen -1 is classified as a surface-to-surface ballistic missile, with a range of 650 kilometers. The missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads.

“Troops displayed a high standard of proficiency in handling and operating the potent weapon system, ensuring Pakistan’s credible minimum deterrence,” ISPR stated.

As per the military’s media wing, the Shaheen-I missile is capable of delivering all types of warheads up to a range of 650 kilometers.

In August, Pakistan had successfully carried out the night training launch of Ghaznavi, a surface to a surface ballistic missile.