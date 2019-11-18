Lahore police break into a house, abuse and assault children and women

Authorities verbally and physically abused a family after breaking into their house in Mughalpura, Lahore. The incident took place as another life was taken by kite string. The police raided a house to book the suspect who was also a minor. However, the mother of the child told the police that he has gone to neighbor’s house for tuition.

Learning that, the police rushed to the other house and broke in. When the male members of the household (adolescent boys and their father) confronted the policemen about bursting into their house, they assaulted them physically and arrested them. Furthermore, men in uniform used abusive language with the women of the house upon their protest against their aggressive behavior. The policemen accused the family of either hiding the suspect minor or helping him flee. The arrested boys have been released but their mobile phones are still in police custody.

It must be noted that intruding into a citizen’s house without a search warrant and confiscating any personal belonging that may be used to breech one’s privacy is a criminal offence, according to Pakistan Penal Code.