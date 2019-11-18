Attorney General, Firdous slams PML-N

Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor Khan urged that our system has always treated Sharif family with great relief though, such privileges are not available to other countrymen here.

Briefing a question and answer session on Saturday, Khan said, the way our power holders compensated Nawaz Sharif is not new of its kind, hope such options should be given to every prisoner of the country.

“This case isn’t being settled on merit and the court will mull over this issue at the hour of reporting the (last) decision,” he said.

He included, however, we can’t state Nawaz Sharif will travel to another country directly after the court issues a request, there exists one more stage and that is the cabinet. It has the option to challenge the decision of Lahore High Court. In case that the cabinet makes ‘a yes” at that point, no body avails the authority of halting Nawaz’s flying abroad.

Further, Attorney General cautioned Shahbaz Sharif, that if Shahbaz goes to hoodwink the court, it will prompt dangerous results for him under the article of Article 62 (1).

Though, Baber Awan, the advocate of the federal government, conversing with a private media channel separately, has rebuked to conflict with the Lahore High Court choice.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan was likewise present at the press conference. She maintained that this family has a record of tricking the country. Still, we (government) looked into the case with a humanitarian’s lens. But, the dirty practice of PML-N persists by dragging Nawaz’s health issues in politics.

“The government has always taken this issue as a compassionate issue, yet it’s awful that the PML-N has been misusing the circumstance to defame the government” she said.