Member of pedophile gang arrested: police

Rawalpindi Police get yet another success against child molesters as it arrested member of “Dani” gang for allegedly molesting a student of 8th grade.

The police are conducting raids for the arrest of the ringleader, the culprits sodomized a student of 8th grade on which a case was registered with police station Civil Lines. According to the details, SP Potohar Syed Ali told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that a student of 8th grade had been sexually abused in the area of police station Civil Lines on which a case was registered accordingly. Police arrested Saqib, an accused in the case who disclosed that his accomplice Adnan alias Dani is the ringleader of “Dani” gang, notorious for sexually abusing children.

Police is conducting raids in different areas for the arrest of the ringleader of gang. The SP told that the record of the accused is being checked and police has collected authentic evidence that the accused used to make friendships with juveniles outside the educational institutes, took them to different places in the pretext of friendship and sexually abused them. CPO Faisal Rana applauded SP Potohar over the arrest of second in command of “Dani” gang notorious for sexually abusing children and for tracing the ringleader Adnan alias Dani.

The CPO said that due to the collective efforts of Rawalpindi Police, gangs notorious for sexual abuse of children are being smashed. These gangs were involved in worst immoral acts and gruesome crimes against the children for which their apprehension was essential. The CPO directed to arrest the other members of the gang and to challan them to Court with authentic valuable evidence so that they could be convicted with exemplary sentence by the Hon’ble Court.