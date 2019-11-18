President Alvi to reach Quetta on two-days visit today

President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Quetta today (Monday) on a two-day visit where he is scheduled to inaugurate Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019.

According to sources, President Dr Alvi would inaugurate Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019 at the University of Balochistan (UoB) which will continue for three consecutive days.

According to sources, Balochistan Governor Amanulla Khan Yasinzai will brief the president on ongoing development projects in the province. Dignitaries from different backgrounds would also meet with the president during his two-day stay in the province.