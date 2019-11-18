Ailing Nawaz Sharif set to fly abroad on Tuesday

PML-N spokesperson, Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will leave abroad for medical treatment on Tuesday (Nov 19). In a statement regarding Nawaz Sharif’s health, she said that former premier’s health condition is being monitored continuously by doctors.

She added that an air ambulance will arrive on Tuesday morning to take Nawaz Sharif to London. “Doctors are trying their best to do everything they can to prevent an emergency complication during the flight. He has also been given medicines are also being provided to minimize the risk of hypertension, heart and other medical risks,” she said.

The spokesperson added that doctors are making efforts to unable him for the travel. Marriyum Aurangzeb also asked everyone to pray for the health and safe travel of Nawaz Sharif.

On Nov 16, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered to remove former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) for four weeks without any conditions thus allowing him to travel abroad for treatment. According to court’s order, Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif was also allowed to travel with him.