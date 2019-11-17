Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, November 18, 2019


Muslim group to pursue review of Ayodhya verdict in Indian Supreme Court

Agencies

An Indian Muslim group said on Sunday it would file a petition in the Supreme Court asking for a review of a ruling that awarded a disputed site in Uttar Pradesh to Hindus, allowing them to build a temple there.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an umbrella body of intellectuals and organisations, said it would seek a review of the judgment, which rejected Muslim claims over the land.

India’s Supreme Court ruled on November 9 that a 2.77-acre plot of land should be awarded to Hindus, who believe it is the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

“There are apparent errors in the Supreme Court judgment, and we felt that it would be prudent to file a review petition,” Syed Qasim Ilyas, a member of the group, told a press briefing.

The main Muslim litigant in the case, the Sunni Waqf Board, has declined to file a review, saying it respected the verdict.

