Chairman Pemra apologizes for ‘misleading’ advisory

ISLAMABAD: IHC Chief Justice Atar Minalla on Saturday, sent a notice of the reason for the chairman broadcast to the of Pemra, which restricted the appearance of presenters from various TV channels, citing court decisions. Since the Supreme Court never issued such orders, the Chief Justice of the CHI noted that Pemra’s advisory opinion, at first sight, was contemptuous.

The Pemra on Sunday, through a notification, had banned regular TV anchors from being guests on other talk shows. In its latest advisory, the regulatory authority said that there is no ban on participation of journalists in talk shows.

During the hearing, Mirza Saleem Baig submitted an unconditional apology from the high court and said that he could not even think of misusing court’s name and the notice was not issued to challenge the powers of the court. He prayed IHC for withdrawing show-cause notice over contempt of court issued on November 1.

In the written apology, Mr Baig states, “he cannot thing of misusing and undermining the name of this Honourable court in any directive issued by Pemra, hence seek unconditional and unqualified apology and places himself to the mercy and majesty of this Honourable court”.