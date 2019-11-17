Air ambulance for Nawaz to arrive on Tuesday: PML-N

An air ambulance to take former PM Nawaz Sharif to the United Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the party’s Twitter account issued a statement of the spokesperson, urging the nation to pray for the PML-N supremo’s health.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی ترجمان مریم اورنگزیب کا سابق وزیراعظم محمد نواز شریف کی صحت کے حوالے سے بیان قائد محمد نواز شریف منگل کو بیرون ملک علاج کے لیے روانہ ہوں گے محمد نواز شریف کو لیجانے کے لئے ائیر ایمبولینس منگل کی صبح پہنچے گی — PML(N) (@pmln_org) November 17, 2019

The chief executive of the Sharif Medical City tweeted, saying: “Nawaz Sharif will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance [which will be] arriving soon.”