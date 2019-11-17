Daily Times

Air ambulance for Nawaz to arrive on Tuesday: PML-N

Web Desk

An air ambulance to take former PM Nawaz Sharif to the United Kingdom will arrive in Pakistan on Tuesday, said PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while speaking to the media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the party’s Twitter account issued a statement of the spokesperson, urging the nation to pray for the PML-N supremo’s health.

 

The chief executive of the Sharif Medical City tweeted, saying: “Nawaz Sharif will make the journey in a fully equipped and medically staffed air ambulance [which will be] arriving soon.”

 

