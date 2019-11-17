Linear optimization is a powerful modeling method for discovering the best solution to a problem among a set of available alternatives. It is one of today’s most important branches of mathematics and computer science — and also a surprisingly rich medium for creating breathtaking works of art. Opt Art takes readers on an entertaining tour of linear optimization and its applications, showing along the way how it can be used to design visual art. Robert Bosch provides a lively and accessible introduction to the geometric, algebraic, and algorithmic foundations of optimization, says a review on the princeton University Press website. He presents classical applications, such as the legendary Traveling Salesman Problem, and shows how to adapt them to make optimization art—opt art. Each chapter in this marvelously illustrated book begins with a problem or puzzle and demonstrates how the solution can be derived using a host of artistic methods and media, including 3D printing, laser cutting, and computer-controlled machining.