In view of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s critical condition, Sharif family has acquired services of Dr. Tahir Shamsi, head of National Institute of Blood Disease & Bone Marrow Transplantation (NIBD) in Karachi.

According to details, Dr. Tahir Shamsi will examine Nawaz Sharif again today and is likely to change his medication in the light of medical tests. On the other hand, the use of medications that would enable the former PM to travel is having adverse effects on his health resulting in blood stains and swelling on the body.

Doctors revealed that Nawaz Sharif’s heart problem and other issues arise if doctors try to control his platelets count. The medical board of Sharif Medical City and Dr. Tahir Shamsi will hold a meeting shortly to deliberate on former premier’s health condition.