PM Khan, COAS Bajwa discuss overall security issues

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday (Nov 15) called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan in Islamabad. As per details garnered, the premier and the army chief discussed overall regional situation. The duo also discussed overall country’s situation.

Earlier, COAS Bajwa visited the Frontier Corps Headquarter in Peshawar, ISPR reported. Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday lauded the Frontier Corps for their contributions in bringing stability in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas, ISPR reported.

During his visit, General Qamar laid a floral wreath on Shahuada monument and also visited the Frontier Corps Museum and Fort Gallery. Both the gallery and museum are open for the public. The statement read, “COAS said that it’s because of efforts of the security forces that now socio economic development phase is in motion to carry forward gains of kinetic operations towards enduring peace and stability.”