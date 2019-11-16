Country will have a new PM by next year: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday the country will have a new prime minister by the next year, a private TV channel reported.

Speaking to media after a meeting of the party’s core committee, the PPP chairman said elections will be held next year and as a result, a new prime minister will be elected. “The PPP wants elections to be held,” he said. “We don’t want to go from one selected government to another,” he said.

Bilawal said the chances of the prime minister going home have not decreased but on the contrary have increased. He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) did not inform the Rahbar Committee about ‘Plan B’ and ‘Plan C’ in detail. “The Rahbar Committee was not informed in detail about Fazl’s talks with Chaudhry brothers and the Plan B or C of the Azadi March,” he said.

Bilawal said his party has delivered on the promises it made with JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman regarding the anti-government Azadi March.

“However, as far as civil disobedience is concerned we are not in favour of it,” he said, adding that he cannot comment on PPP’s participation in JUI-F’s Plan B until the former has been provided ‘complete information’.

In response to a question, Bilawal said Asif Zardari is not being allowed to meet his personal physician for last six months. “Zardari has not applied for bail,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP will present its agenda on its founding day. “On our founding day, we will hold a jalsa in Azad Kashmir,” he said.

Bilawal said Indian-held Kashmir has been transformed into a huge jail. He said the PPP will not stop raising its voice for the people of Kashmir. The PPP chairman lashed out at the government for not having an economic plan in place. “Ever since this government has taken control of the country, the economic situation has taken a turn for the worse,” he said. “The common man has to pay the price in the form of increased taxes,” he added.