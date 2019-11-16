Anti-Islamic State coalition at odds on jihadi detainees

The United States on Thursday pressured members of a global coalition fighting Islamic State to allow foreign fighters to be repatriated but despite consensus on the gravity of the problem, disagreements on whether and how to send people back persisted.

Foreign ministers from the global coalition against Islamic State convened in Washington to discuss the next step against the jihadi group after Turkey’s Oct. 9 incursion into northeast Turkey and the US decision to reduce its presence there.

While Islamic State has lost nearly all its territory in Syria and US forces killed its former leader last month, it is still seen as a global threat.

Dealing with some 10,000 Islamic State fighters detained in northeast Syria, as well as their families, is among the coalition’s top concerns.

“No one should expect the United States or anyone else to solve this problem for them,” Nathan Sales, US coordinator for counter terrorism, told a briefing at the State Department.

Washington wants fighters sent back to their home nations and either prosecuted or rehabilitated there. Europe does not want to try its Islamic State nationals at home, citing the difficulty in collecting evidence as well as concerns about a public backlash and the risk of fresh attacks on European soil. “Our view is that it is not a feasible option … to ask other countries in the region to import another country’s foreign fighters and pursue prosecution and incarceration there,” Sales said. He also said the relatively stable situation regarding foreign fighters in Syria, who are held in prisons guarded by America’s SDF Syrian Kurdish allies, might not last. “It’s Syria – we all know that things can change in the blink of an eye.”

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian repeated the French stance that fighters “should be brought to justice as close (as possible) to the crimes they committed” – code for not bringing them home.