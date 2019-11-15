Munir Akram urges UN to play role for resolving J&K dispute

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram has impressed upon the United Nations General Assembly President that international community must play its role to resolve the Kashmir dispute as it can become a flash point between two nuclear-armed states.

During his meeting with UNGA president Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, he said that situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir, which has been under a repressive military lockdown for over four months is now further worsening.

Munir Akram apprised him that despite the lapse of one hundred days of India’s inhuman curfew and blanket restrictions on all forms of communications as well as systematic intimidation, normalcy has still not returned and fear grips the disputed state.

He also discussed in the meeting regarding Sustainable Development Goals with focus on the goal of zero hunger aimed at ending hunger, achieving food security, improving nutrition and promoting sustainable agriculture as well as measures to curb illicit financial flows.

It may be noted that Mr. Munir Akram assumed his position as Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, on November 1, 2019.

Ambassador Akram previously served as Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York for six years between 2002 and 2008, after serving as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva for seven years from 1995 to 2002.

Between 1988-1992, Munir Akram was Pakistan’s Ambassador to the European Council, Belgium and Luxemburg.

During his term at the United Nations, Ambassador Munir Akram served twice as President of the Security Council in May 2003 and in May 2004; President of the Economic and Social Council in 2005; Chairman of the Group of 77 and China (developing countries) in 2007, and Facilitator on UN Administrative Reform in 2006.

Among the positions he held in various intergovernmental organizations were: Member of the UN Secretary General’s Advisory Board on Disarmament; Chairman of the WTO Trade Policy Review Body; President of the Conference on Disarmament (June 1996).

Ambassador Akram joined the Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1967, holding various positions in the Foreign Ministry as Additional Foreign Secretary and Director-General dealing with the United Nations.

He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Law and a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Karachi. He is a prolific writer and has lectured and published several articles and papers on various strategic, political and economic issues.

In recognition of his selfless service and outstanding performance in the field of diplomacy and foreign policy, he was conferred the Award of Hilal-i-Quaid-e-Azam by the President of Pakistan.