PTI’s Abrar-ul-Haq appointed PRCS chairman

Singer-cum-politician Abrar-ul-Haq has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) today (Nov 15). President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader for PRCS, also known as Hilal Ahmar. Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination issued a notification regarding Abrar’s appointment. Abrar-ul-Haq has been given the seat for three years. It is pertinent to mention here that Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Saeed Elahi was acting as the chairman of PRCS before his removal.