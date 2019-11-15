Pakistan Navy ships Moawin, ASLAT visit Casablanca

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin and ASLAT have been given warm welcome on arrival at the port of Casablanca in Morocco.

Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of the ships met with Commander Center Maritime Sector and Commander Military Region of Casablanca.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval cooperation came under discussion.

Moroccan authorities acknowledged the sacrifices of Pakistan in the war against terrorism and the role of the Pakistan Navy in maritime security. At the end of the visit, ships of both countries also participated in joint exercises.