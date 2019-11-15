Ongoing dispute claims life of villager; four injured

A villager was shot dead over an ongoing dispute between two groups of Mahar tribesmen at village Bado next to Chak Town of Shikarpur, in the limits of Chak Police Station, some 45 kilometres off Shikarpur on Friday.

According to a police official concerned, a dispute erupted between two groups of Mahar tribesmen over not withdrawing the cases registered against them.

During the argument, one party opened fire and killed a villager identified as Noor Muhammad Mahar, while four others sustained bullet wounds.

Area police reached the spot and controlled the situation. The police also moved the body and rushed the injured to Chak Rural Health Centre for an autopsy and medical treatment, respectively. The body was later handed over to his heirs, while the injured were out of danger.

An FIR was to be registered, but the police official concerned did not reply to queries regarding intentions to arrest the suspects.